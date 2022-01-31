Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have been topping the charts for over a decade now, which means that Kevin, Joe and Nick have had their fair share of awkward moments with fans. However, one of the most memorable moments for the trio came courtesy of an unusual gift. “The craziest thing we’ve ever been given is definitely a dead shark,” Joe told Digital Spy in 2009.

Nick continued: “It wasn’t a real big shark though. It was only a baby shark but they’d preserved it in this tube for us. That was odd. They didn’t even leave a note explaining. It was just, ‘Here’s a dead shark.'” At the time, the brothers were “still trying to figure out how they actually went about buying” the present, according to Kevin, who added, ” “I mean, is there such website as Buyadeadshark.com?”