Rupert Grint

While chatting with his former Harry Potter costar for the 2015 documentary Tom Felton Meets The Superfans, the Servant star revealed that he has a hard time turning down fans’ requests. “I just can’t say no. I would do anything if someone asks me to do it,” he told Felton. “It’s got me in a few weird situations. I met this drag queen and went back to her little flat with all her drag queen friends because I couldn’t say no. They dressed me up and we went to get bagels at 4 a.m. I was in full heels and [a] feather boa. It was really weird.”