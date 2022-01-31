Will Forte

He may be known for playing out-there characters on Saturday Night Live, but even Forte was taken aback by one fan who came up to him at an inopportune moment. “I was in the shower at the gym one day [and this man came up to me] and he really wanted to express just how much he liked the show … He was completely buck naked,” the MacGruber star told Entertainment Weekly in April 2016. “That was the weirdest situation, but it was still very nice to hear positive thoughts. I would take naked praise over full-clothed disdain any day.”