Jennifer Lopez

“When you can’t breathe, you can’t scream,” reads the tagline of the 1997 cult classic Anaconda, featuring J. Lo as Terri Flores, a documentary filmmaker who comes across a stranded snake hunter (Jon Voight) while shooting a movie in the Amazon. She and her crew — which includes Ice Cube and Owen Wilson — at first think he’ll help them find the indigenous tribe they’re looking for, but he’s way too focused on tracking down the mythically large reptile of the title.