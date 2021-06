Joseph Gordon-Levitt

A real product of its time that couldn’t have come out any year but 1998, Halloween H20 featured Gordon-Levitt in a small role alongside Josh Hartnett, LL Cool J and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe. Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode for the first time since 1981’s Halloween II, and her mother, Janet Leigh, had a cameo too.