Ari Lennox

“I was just like, ‘Oh, my God,’” the singer told Us. “I was shocked, but I understood that. I feel like the world sleeps on Beyoncé, and I don’t know why. She’s, like, one of the best singers ever, one of the best dancers, one of the best entities that ever walked on this Earth. So I understood [West’s] frustration. Maybe he did it in the wrong way, but totally understandable.”