Kristin Cavallari

“I was there. I was like three rows back,” the Laguna Beach alum told Us. “I think my jaw hit the floor. Everyone was just in shock. I don’t think anybody really … I didn’t know what was going on. I think everybody was just kind of confused and blown away. … Taylor was so young. I felt really bad for her at the time. But she’s fine. She’s been OK. Yeah, it worked out.”