Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon

“Reese Witherspoon is a dear friend of mine, in fact, I was with her last week and we were talking about doing some things together,” the Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings alum told the U.K.’s Lorraine in December 2014. “We were talking about my life story, and I went, ‘Well people always say to me, ‘Why don’t you get Reese Witherspoon [to play you].’’ And I always say, ‘Her boobs ain’t big enough! I think she’s too little to rag this around! I wouldn’t put that on her.’ But Reese said, ‘Well, there’s padding, I’ve got enough to do it!’ I said, ‘Well, we’re [talking] about it.’”