Kristin Cavallari and Cameron Diaz

After Lauren Conrad penned her fictional L.A. Candy novel in June 2009 as inspired by her Laguna Beach and The Hills roots, eager fans were hopeful a movie adaptation was in the works. But, who’d play the Cavallari-esque adversary?

“[Cameron Diaz is] who I would want to play [the character] in a movie. So if she could do that for me, that would be great,” the Uncommon James founder told the Chicago Tribune that December.