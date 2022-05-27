Niall Horan and Tom Felton

The Ireland native told Yahoo! in August 2013 that he wanted the Harry Potter star to play him in a One Direction origin film. Felton, for his part, was more than willing to tackle the part — even if it meant dying his hair to better match Horan’s.

“Of course,” Felton told MTV News in September 2013 of assuming the mantle. “What’s really sweet is the rest [of the band] said Tom Cruise, Leonardo [DiCaprio], and Niall said, ‘Tom Felton.’ … It’s very flattering and I’m a big Directioner.”