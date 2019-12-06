Ellen Pompeo

“I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage,” the Grey’s Anatomy star wrote. “This is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is. Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”