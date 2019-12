Will Smith

“Well, I mean, we have to speak out. When people have issues, you have to, you know, let it be known, you have to bring it to the light,” the Aladdin star told Extra at the premiere of his film Spies in Disguise on December 4. “I haven’t spoken to Gabrielle, so I don’t know the specifics, but, you know, any time there’s an issue, it’s better out than in.”