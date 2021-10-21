Harry Styles

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Rinna revealed during the season 11 reunion in October 2021 that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer love to keep up with the Bravo series.

Styles is such a big fan that the RHOBH cast sent him a special surprise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “He actually asked some of us for a birthday video,” Dorit Kemsley said before viewers saw a clip of her message to the former One Direction member.

“Hearing that you have been self-quarantined and binge-watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just about the best news I’ve gotten all month,” she told the Dunkirk actor in the video.