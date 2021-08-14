Lady Gaga

The performer didn’t hold back when she listed “all the cities” under her favorite franchises toCohen.

“I really like Karent [Sierra], because everybody hates her because she’s gorgeous,” the singer mentioned during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2013. “And then I also love Nene [Leakes], ’cause she’s just really real. And Kandi [Burruss] ’cause the girl’s written a lot of great hit songs.”

Gaga, who also complimented Vanderpump for not giving “any f–ks,” later featured the SUR owner, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Hadid, Joyce Giraud de Ohoven and Carlton Gebbia in one of her music videos.