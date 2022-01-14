Meryl Streep

“It’s life … it’s right now. It’s happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch The Housewives of Beverly Hills. I do that,” the Golden Globe winner shared while promoting Don’t Look Up with her costars in January 2022, noting that the reality series serves as the perfect distraction. “It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film, because you come out and you go, ‘OK now, f–k it. This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this. If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch Housewives or whatever.'”