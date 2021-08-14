Mila Kunis

“So I love the Real Housewives,” Kunis told Lisa Rinna when they both appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2018. “It didn’t matter to me if it was Atlanta, Orange County, Jersey, Potomac. I was, like, obsessed with it. And then Beverly Hills hit, and I was like, ‘That’s my hood.’”

The Black Swan actress admitted that she made sure to stay on top of every episode so she wouldn’t fall behind on the drama.

Like, here’s the thing. I have seen every episode, every reunion episode, all the unseen footage. I love it, needless to say. This is very exciting for me, I gotta tell you. It’s such a treat,” she added at the time.