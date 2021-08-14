Rihanna

Kyle Richards previously shared a story about how one of her daughters met the performer.

“One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage. She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna,” Richards told The Los Angeles Times in June 2018. “And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?'”