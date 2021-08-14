Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story actress mentioned that she found herself enjoying every franchise of the Bravo hit shows.

“I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself,” Paulson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2019.

The actress also opened up about an awkward encounter she had with a Beverly Hills housewife.

“You know, I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter. But I won’t miss [Lisa Vanderpump]. I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is, you know the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no, I won’t miss her,” she noted at the time. “I met her once at a party, she wasn’t that nice to me.”