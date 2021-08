Solange Knowles

Solange told her sister Beyoncé that she watches Real Housewives of Atlanta “religiously” and ends up “in stitches the whole time.”

“I was just having a conversation with someone about The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and I was saying how I love that show and think it’s so brilliant because it’s the woman that was represented in my childhood in Houston. It makes me feel so at home,” Solange explained to her sister in Interview Magazine in January 2017.