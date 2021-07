Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

The duo marked a sweet trip to Walt Disney World with matching photos.

“Even at Disney World you’re all I see. I could never get enough of you.

,,” Burgess wrote alongside a photo of her kissing her boyfriend on the cheek via Instagram in July 2021.

The actor captioned his own photo at the time, writing, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.

,“