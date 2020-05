Brie Larson

Star Wars has always been a major part of Larson’s life — and it was exactly what strengthened her bond with Room costar Jacob Tremblay. “We went to a pizza parlor and he had these little Star Wars Lego figurines and I asked him some questions about Star Wars,” she told Yahoo Movies in October 2015. “And once he knew that I could talk shop regarding Star Wars, then it was easy.”