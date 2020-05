Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter alum crashed the set of The Force Awakens in London while they were filming in 2014 — and was sworn to secrecy about what he saw. “I had a conversation with Harrison Ford, which was really, really cool,” he told Conan O’Brien later that year, buzzing with excitement. “It may have been on the Millennium Falcon, which was also really cool.” The following year, he admitted that he planned to see the film dressed as a Wookie.