Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man star chatted with Zendaya in June 2022 for a Variety interview and proceeded to gush over her work on the HBO drama. “I haven’t said it to you yet, and I’ve been saving it. Having seen Season 2 of your show Euphoria with our friend Sam Levinson — the brilliant creator, showrunner, director extraordinaire — I do want to make you very uncomfortable and say that it is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory,” Garfield said, to which Zendaya replied, “Thank you. I mean that. That means the world.”

The Tick, Tick … Boom actor continued: “I think it was episode 5. It’s one of the most relentless episodes of television I’ve ever seen. I’m starting to get to know you better, but to have access to that kind of awfulness and the damage and pain, and to make it so human. … Makes me want to cry. I didn’t feel like there was any acting. It felt like you were living through something in such an authentic way.”