Britney Spears and More Celebrities Who Love Watching HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

“A little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!” the “Circus” songstress wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face.”

Two months later, the pop star shared her excitement about meeting creator and director Sam Levinson for the first time via her Instagram Story. “Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd,” she wrote in May 2022, along with several kiss marks and heart emojis. “Pss I like to dig real deep on what brings me peace and … Euphoria always does that.”