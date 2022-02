Megan Thee Stallion

“They got me on the edge of my seat,” the “Savage” rapper gushed about the HBO Max series during a February 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They got me wanting to cry, wanting to scream and everybody is giving the best performances right now on Euphoria. I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV, like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!’”