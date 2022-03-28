Celebs Who Thanked Their Partners in Oscars Acceptance Speeches

Mahershala Ali

The True Detective alum paid tribute to his grandmother before shouting out his wife and daughter in his 2019 speech. “I want to dedicate this to my grandmother, who has been in my ear my entire life,” he said. “Telling me that if at first I don’t succeed, try, try again. That I could do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to think positively. And I know I would not be here without her. She’s got me over the hump every step of the way. I thank my wife and my daughter Bari.”