Matthew McConaughey

The Sahara star thanked his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children in 2014 when he won the Best Actor award for Dallas Buyers Club. “To my wife, Camila, and my kids Levi, Vida and [Livingston], the courage you give me every time I walk through the door is unparalleled,” he said. “You are the four people in my life that I want to make the most proud of me. Thank you.”