Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder alum closed her Oscars speech in 2017 with a loving tribute to her husband, Julius Tennon, and their daughter, Genesis. “To my husband and my daughter. My heart, you and Genesis,” she said while accepting the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her work in Fences. “You teach me every day how to live, how to love. I’m so glad that you are the foundation of my life.”