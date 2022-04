January Jones

In 2018, the Mad Men alum shared a throwback photo from her A&F days via Instagram — and mocked her posing skills. “This is when I was an Abercrombie and Fitch model, and a pose I created called the ‘gut-itch,'” she joked via Instagram. “Probably sold several couple white tanks with that gut-itch pose. I try not to do it anymore, I can’t handle the attention.”