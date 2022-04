Billie Eilish

“It’s so special to be hosting in December, not only do I love Christmas — and oh, my God, it’s so beautiful here at Christmas — but my birthday is one week from today,” the “Bad Guy” musician gushed in her December 2021 monologue during the annual holiday episode. “I am turning 20, or as the internet likes to call that: middle-aged. I’m actually really excited to get older because I’m, just now, starting to understand who I actually am as a person.”