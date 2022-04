Dolly Parton

“Oh, it really is great to be here in New York. I always have a good time here,” the “9 to 5” songstress said in her April 1989 monologue. “But I have to be honest with you, though, I was a little nervous and a little worried about coming here. You know, it’s Saturday Night Live and all, and you hear all kinds of things, but … don’t you folks believe that for a minute! These folks have gone out of their way to make me feel like one of the family.”