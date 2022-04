Taylor Swift

“I like glitter and sparkly dresses, but I’m not gonna talk about that in my monologue,” the “All Too Well” songstress sang in her November 2009 musical monologue. “I like writing songs about douchebags who cheat on me, but I’m not gonna say that in my monologue. I like writing their names into songs so that they’re ashamed to go in public, but I’m not gonna say that in my monologue. … This is my musical monologue!”