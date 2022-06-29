Deborah James

The BBC host, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, announced in May 2022 that she was entering hospice care. Amid her health journey, the Duke of Cambridge presented her with a damehood at her home.

“I am utterly honored that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honored me with my Damehood,” James wrote via Instagram that May. “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease.”

James “passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family,” her family wrote in a touching tribute shared via Instagram in June 2022. “Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.”