In February 1998, the “Rocketman” performer earned the knighthood honor, telling reporters at the time — via the Associated Press — that “They don’t come much bigger than this.”

He added, “I’ve had a long career and worked hard. But I think the turning point came in 1990 when I got sober and started to do some charity work, particularly for the AIDS problem. A knighthood is the icing on the cake.”