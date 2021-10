Julie Andrews

“It’s the most personal, lovely honor and it made me so thrilled that I was honored by my own country,” the Sound of Music star recalled of her 2000 ceremony on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in October 2019. “It really is quite special and [Queen Elizabeth] is quite lovely.”

At the time, Andrews noted that the monarch quipped she had been “waiting a long time” to see the Oscar winner at the special ceremony.