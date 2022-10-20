Charlize Theron (‘2 Days in the Valley’)

Decades after scoring her first role in the 1996 crime movie 2 Days in the Valley, Theron revealed she felt objectified in the film. “Someone thought it was a good idea to market almost the entire movie on me; objectifying me a little bit,” she told Elle in June 2015. “I got a lot of attention from it, but the problem was that, afterwards, it was like, ‘We want you to do that again. Can you just do that?’ And so I didn’t work for almost two years.”