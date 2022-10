Daniella Monet (‘Victorious’)

The Victorious alum alleged in an August 2022 Insider interview that Nickelodeon head honcho Dan Schneider would “sign off on all outfits” and also suggest “skimpier options” for the young stars. She claimed that some of the costumes were “not age appropriate” and that she “wouldn’t even wear some of that today as an adult.”

Monet continued, “Do I wish certain things, like, didn’t have to be so sexualized? Yeah, 100 percent.”