Jacob Elordi (‘Euphoria,’ ‘Kissing Booth’ Franchise)

“You learn quickly that what people take away from those movies is your stature and your figure,” Elordi said in 2021 about his role in the Kissing Booth films. “You have all sorts of aged people around the world only talking about what you look like. I don’t think it’s really a conversation that people have in regards to men. It doesn’t keep me up at night, but it’s definitely frustrating.”

He continued: “You’ll go to a shoot and you’ll be getting changed or something, and someone’s like, ‘Oooaaah, would you look?’ Can you imagine if I said to a woman, ‘Daaaaamn, look at your waist!’? Like, see you later. I would never do that, but I think people see it on their screens, so they think it’s OK.”