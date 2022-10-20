Cancel OK
Celebs Who Have Opened Up About Feeling Objectified by Their Hit TV Shows, Movies: ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast, Jacob Elordi and More

Jamie Dornan (’Fifty Shades of Grey’)

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2016, the Fifty Shades of Grey star said, “I feel very subjective a lot of the time at work. So I wouldn’t say I’m relatively not objectified in the workplace. I am. It’s not just the women, but men too.”

He added: “I understand why women have an issue with that. I know it’s something that a lot of people have opinion on. But there’s plenty of male genitalia on show.” Still, he acknowledged, “There’s more of an active taste for women to take their clothes off and be seen as a sex object. That can be gratuitous and I don’t agree with that.”

