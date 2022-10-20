Maitland Ward (‘Boy Meets World’)

“Everything to do with my story line was kind of sexual, and no one tried to hide it,” the White Chicks actress — who portrayed Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World — wrote in her September 2022 memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood. “There was always an undertone or innuendo — some joke that junior high boys might make as they compared d—k size next to their lockers.”

She added that since “Rachel was the only character to consistently take off her clothes … I was asked to try on lingerie for the producers in the office. This happened more than once.”