Rider Strong (‘Boy Meets World’)

Strong was in agreement with his costar and praised the idea of having an intimacy coordinator on set.

“The role of an intimacy coordinator makes so much sense to me,” he said. “I love the idea. That never existed [for us], and now it’s become pretty standard on set and I love it. I’ve never worked with one personally, but I totally think that it’s a necessary role because you can’t just trust that a director or a producer is going to have the experience or the delicate tone that is required of that situation.”