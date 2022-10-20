Tippi Hedren (‘The Birds’)

Hedren detailed the alleged harassment she suffered at the hands of late director Alfred Hitchcock, who worked with her on 1963’s The Birds and 1964’s Marnie.

In her 2016 book, Tippi: A Memoir, the iconic actress recalled how the director purportedly attempted to kiss her in front of cast and crew members while filming The Birds, per the Daily Mail. She further alleged that after she rejected his advances, she was subjected to cruel treatment on set — including getting live birds thrown at her and having to pick glass shards from her face in the film’s famous bird attack scene in which her character is locked in a phone booth. She believed the alleged mistreatment occurred due to “rejecting him and doing it so publicly.”