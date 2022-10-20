Will Friedle (‘Boy Meets World’)

“It’s really creepy. It was hugely uncomfortable,” he said about his kissing scenes on the hit show on his “Pod Meets World” podcast in August 2022. “Everyone talks like, ‘Oh man, you get to kiss all those girls!’ But it’s not as awesome as you might think it is.”

He added: “It really is horribly uncomfortable, and to do it in front of an audience and hearing people go ‘woo’ and all this, it’s really uncomfortable.” The actor concluded: “We should at least address — especially in this day and age, it needs to be talked about — the kind of power disparity that’s going on [between the series’ stars and guest stars]. Because we’re regulars on the show so we have a job and we know we’re going to have a job, and it puts the [guest] actor in a position of saying: ‘I’m not gonna say I don’t want you to put your tongue down my throat.’”