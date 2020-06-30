Last Time They Watched ‘GG’

Badgley admitted that he revisited the show when he started dating now-wife Domino Kirke, whom he married in 2017.

“I know that I watched with my wife, with Domino, before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met. She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode,” he explained. “I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch. These snapshots of yourself when you’re 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable.”

Crawford, for his part, hasn’t tuned in recently.

“Buddy, you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like Clockwork Orange,” he joked. “But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe.”