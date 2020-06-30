On How GG Shaped Social Media

Badgley noted that Twitter should “give credit to Gossip Girl” for some of the social media app’s success.

“It was ahead of its time,” Crawford replied. “It really tapped into something interesting on the cusp of it all changing. I’m like, ‘Why would I want to put my life out there? I’m trying to crawl into my hermit shell. I’m a Cancer.’ But now we’re all partaking. It’s part of the business.”

The two actors then realized that they didn’t follow each other on the app.

“We should follow each other,” Badgley said. “We could have had Rihanna-level followers. Actually, that’s probably not true. I’ve always tried to be both transparent and forthcoming and grateful of the way Gossip Girl positioned me to be in a role like this and for it to have the particular effect that it has.”