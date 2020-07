On Why They Loved Nate and Dan Scenes

“I felt like our scenes, in particular, were the only ones I tried to work it in. I think some of the most fun moments are in the Nate and Dan scenes,” Crawford said. He also recalled his character punching his dad (Sam Robards) outside of the Palace hotel during season 1.

“Nate was such a tough character because you were such the straight guy,” Badgley responded. “It was kind of like he was so perfect that he only had anywhere to go but down.”