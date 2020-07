Plans for a GG Watch Party

While Crawford said he doesn’t typically watch his own work, he would revisit Gossip Girl if Badgley watched with him.

“So to go back and open that time capsule, I think there would be some nostalgic value. We’re doing that when you come to L.A. We’ll have a drink,” he said.

The Netflix star agreed, “A little watching party. Dude, if we live-tweet a viewing of any episode of Gossip Girl, people would love that.”