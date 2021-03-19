Reality TV

See ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Cast Through the Years — From Their 1st Season to Now

By
Aneesa Ferreira Challenge All Stars Cast Through the Years Then and Now
 MTV (2)
22
6 / 22
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Aneesa Ferreira

Original season: Real World: Chicago
At 39, Aneesa has yet to win the grand prize during her 14 seasons.

Back to top