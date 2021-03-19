Reality TV

See ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Cast Through the Years — From Their 1st Season to Now

By
Kendal Sheppard Challenge All Stars Cast Through the Years Then and Now
 MTV (2)
22
7 / 22
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Kendal Sheppard

Original season: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
Kendal, 40, only appeared on one Challenge.

Back to top