Kam Williams

“This Dee situation, disgusting! The fact that some people are posting ‘BLM’ but STILL FOLLOW the same girl that said racial slurs to [Jenn] Lee? Foh. I notice you,” the Are You the One? alum tweeted. “Normally when I compete on that show I try to stay to myself and compete & fight for my family. If I return my next performance is for MY PEOPLE! My BLACK PEOPLE. I want to be the first black female champion! That’s what I’m fighting for! I need one of us to win!”